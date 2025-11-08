Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Elastic worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Elastic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $109,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,350.26. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $566,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,050,409.84. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

