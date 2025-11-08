Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 6,865.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of INTC opened at $38.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

