Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.640-7.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $871,304.91. This trade represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

