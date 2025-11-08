Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $290.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $308.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

