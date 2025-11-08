United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 on December 4th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.