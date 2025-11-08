Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,272,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,457 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 65,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.10 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

