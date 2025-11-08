Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $217.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. The company has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $57,857,467. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

