Comparing ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 ECB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares $19.82 million 1.52 $2.68 million $3.08 9.74 ECB Bancorp $30.84 million 4.89 $3.99 million $0.79 21.57

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and ECB Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ECB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares. Pioneer Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares 15.17% N/A N/A ECB Bancorp 8.69% 3.93% 0.45%

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECB Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

