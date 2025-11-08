Financial Contrast: Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) vs. Its Rivals

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen Competitors -2.46% -21.02% -0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $1.49 billion -$638.98 million -14.94 Deutsche Wohnen Competitors $3.44 billion $114.58 million 9.98

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Deutsche Wohnen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Wohnen. Deutsche Wohnen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen rivals beat Deutsche Wohnen on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

