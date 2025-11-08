Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,595 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 1.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

