Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,975,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,561,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.04.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

