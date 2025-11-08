Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 402,667 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 272,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.49.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.