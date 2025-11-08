T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 470.2% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,113,221 shares of company stock worth $506,386,034. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

