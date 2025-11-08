Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,591 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,400,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,513,000 after acquiring an additional 205,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,540,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.