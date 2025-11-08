Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Decreased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $259.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.39.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

