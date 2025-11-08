Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $21.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

