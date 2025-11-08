FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,624 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1785 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

