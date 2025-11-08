Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 8,764 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

