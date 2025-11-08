Keystone Financial Services Acquires Shares of 1,081 Cencora, Inc. $COR

Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $360.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $364.36.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.50.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

