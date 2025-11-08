Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,615 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up about 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.19% of Roivant Sciences worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 398,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 560,641 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $303,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,089,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,113,850. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $10,223,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,767 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,016.65. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,428,958 shares of company stock worth $80,491,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

