Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $56,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $68.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $76.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.