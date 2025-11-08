Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,488 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

