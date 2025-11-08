RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $303,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Croban purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $576.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

