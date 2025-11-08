Keystone Financial Services Sells 592 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Keystone Financial Services reduced its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $126.60 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $131.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.