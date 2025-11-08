RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 20,834 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

