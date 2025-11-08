Rialto Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Rialto Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.70 and its 200 day moving average is $206.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

