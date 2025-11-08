Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 3.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.88. The company has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

