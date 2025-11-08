True Wealth Design LLC Buys 455 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 679.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,656,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,959,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $191.24 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $194.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 616.90, a P/E/G ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

