Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 7th

Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Digi Power X are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Blockchain stocks” are publicly traded companies whose businesses, products, or revenue are materially linked to blockchain or distributed ledger technology — for example, blockchain infrastructure developers, crypto miners and exchanges, software providers, or firms holding significant cryptocurrency assets. Investors use the term loosely to describe equities with exposure to blockchain adoption and crypto-market volatility, rather than a formal industry classification, and such stocks often carry higher regulatory and price risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

