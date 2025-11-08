C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a 1.6% increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $149.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $158.70. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,281 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $118,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,219,000 after buying an additional 884,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after buying an additional 463,216 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 793,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,169,000 after acquiring an additional 432,406 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.