Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SUI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $126.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $137.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 205,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sun Communities by 103.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,294,000 after purchasing an additional 820,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

