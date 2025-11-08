Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $39.00

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 247.90% from the stock’s current price.

EYPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $772.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%.The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 513,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 151,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,031,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 800,456 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

