OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter worth $62,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

