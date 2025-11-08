Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 4th

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.
Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years.
Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.8%
SBSI stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
