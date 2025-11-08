Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 4th

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years.

SBSI stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

