Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Leggett & Platt has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

