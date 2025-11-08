Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Koppers Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Koppers by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,799 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 17.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

