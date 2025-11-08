LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) CFO Daniel Chevallard Buys 2,198 Shares of Stock

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Chevallard purchased 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,026.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,585.36. This trade represents a 68.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LENZ stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $655.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.46. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LENZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LENZ Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 9,235.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

