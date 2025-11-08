IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Eric Meurice Sells 750 Shares

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,876. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Meurice sold 1,502 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $134,669.32.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 126.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IPG Photonics by 699.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 129,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

