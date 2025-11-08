LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Director David Gruber Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director David Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $141,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,612.58. This trade represents a 16.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.67.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 615.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 125.27%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

