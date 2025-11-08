Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Insider Charles Royce Sells 8,031 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Royce sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $101,110.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 682,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,496.97. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGT opened at $12.44 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

