Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares dropped 12.5% on Saturday. The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. Approximately 24,167,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

RMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 796.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 744.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

