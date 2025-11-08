Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.03 and a 52-week high of $246.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average is $215.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

