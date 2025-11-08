Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,029 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $321.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

