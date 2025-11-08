Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $562.16 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Cisco Systems worth $562,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,354 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

