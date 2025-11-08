Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 952,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

