Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE is Panview Capital Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Panview Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 5.9% of Panview Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Panview Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,165.1% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.44 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

