Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.93% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $762,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $249.75 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $239.47 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.40. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.