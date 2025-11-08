Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $883.99 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,142 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.84% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $883,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,162 shares of company stock worth $43,642,652. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

