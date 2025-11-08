Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $393.43 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

