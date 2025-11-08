VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ Shares Bought by Panview Capital Ltd

Panview Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 13.9% of Panview Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Panview Capital Ltd owned about 0.80% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $43,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.0%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

